NEWS

Development plan for Thrace approved by party committee

development-plan-for-thrace-approved-by-party-committee

A comprehensive plan for the economic, demographic, educational, technological and rural development of the northeastern region of Thrace has been drafted by a cross-party parliamentary committee.

The most important sector is education, as investment in this area is seen as the basis for the further development of the region, which has perennially lagged behind the rest of the country.

Thrace’s key problems in education are the infrastructure and buildings of secondary schools for the country’s Muslim minority in the mountains of Rodopi and in Xanthi.

The committee’s findings stressed the need to upgrade the quality of teaching and education at minority schools, as well as their connections with higher education institutions.

Moreover, with the aim of arresting a thinning population, the committee envisages housing subsidy programs in the municipalities of Didymoteicho and Orestiada of northern Evros, with the construction and sale of housing in the context of institutionalized and state-supported relocations from more densely populated areas, and the encouragement of low-interest loans.

In addition, it also foresee affirmative action in recruitment procedures in the public sector, for example in the police, border guard and forestry services.

Politics
READ MORE
[AMNA]
NEWS

Prices, Covid are government’s top challenges

[Menelaos Myrillas / SOOC]
NEWS

Jump in prices ‘temporary,’ PM tells parliament 

[AMNA]
NEWS

PM to outline way forward amid confusing messages 

People place flowers on a monument in the yard of the Polytechnic school during a ceremony to honor the victims of the 1973 uprising against the military junta, in Athens, Greece, 17 November 2021. Events are being held throughout the country to mark the 48th anniversary of the historic student uprising. [Alexandros Beltes/EPA]
NEWS

Greece marks anniversary of 1973 uprising against dictatorship

British prime minister Boris Johnson during a meeting with Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London, Britain, on Tuesday. Johnson said it would be 'perfectly legitimate'for the U.K. to suspend part of the Brexit deal with the European Union, though his government still wants to negotiate a solution to their escalating trade spat. ' [Chris J. Ratcliffe/EPA]
NEWS

Johnson rebuffs Mitsotakis’ demand for talks on Parthenon marbles

[Prime Minister's office]
NEWS

Investments, Turkey, Parthenon Marbles to dominate Mitsotakis-Johnson meeting