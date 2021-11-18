PM to outline way forward amid confusing messages 

Amid a pandemic surge and the uncertainty it brings with it, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will seek on Thursday to put the brakes on the polyphony of confusing messages by both ministers and doctors being aired daily on TV.

Kathimerini understands that he will outline a clear roadmap leading up to Christmas, informing the public where the country is heading and what the government’s intentions are.

The latest example of this came Wednesday, when Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said he did not rule out taking new measures, without saying what these might be.

A day before, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga hinted that rapid tests may be required for entering supermarkets while another official indicated that the use of double masks on public transport was being considered. Gaga shortly afterward characterized the latter measure as useless.