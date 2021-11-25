NEWS

Government says no lockdown in the cards to tackle Covid surge

[AMNA]

The Greek government reiterated on Thursday that it is not considering curbing an ongoing surge in Covid-19 infections using a nationwide or partial lockdown.

“There’s neither going to be a lockdown, nor will the ESY [national healthcare system] collapse,” Yiannis Oikonomou told journalists at a press briefing, responding to accusations from the main opposition that more measures are needed ahead of the holiday season.

Oikonomou said there is a specific framework of measures for the unvaccinated, as well as specific recommendations for places that are overcrowded.

“We continue like this, without the possibility of a lockdown in the horizon.”

Coronavirus
