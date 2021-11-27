NEWS

Asylum seekers face new rules in mainland areas

asylum-seekers-face-new-rules-in-mainland-areas

Two new reception and identification centers in northern and southern Greece will be designated by the Migration Ministry in the coming days to record the biometric data of all foreign nationals in mainland areas who were not registered at existing centers on the islands and the Evros border outpost.

Migrants who do not enter Greece via these points usually go to police stations to apply for asylum, bypassing the identification process. Once there, they are provided with a pass giving them 30 days to register at an asylum service. Most do not.

Ministry sources told Kathimerini that in some cases the same person appears two or three times at different precincts. Some 200 people a week show up at police stations, mainly in the north, to obtain an asylum seeker’s card valid for a period of one month.

From now on, those who appear at precincts will be transferred to a reception and identification center.

Migration
READ MORE
A migrant walks near Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, as a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, and Turkish flags painted on a mountain are seen in the background in the Turkish occupied area of divided Cyprus, Nov. 25, 2021 [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias]
NEWS

Pope will transfer migrants to Italy after Cyprus visit

[AP]
DIASPORA

Gov.gr pressed into service for expatriates

migrant-flows-to-europe-up-but-aegean-sees-drop
NEWS

Migrant flows to Europe up, but Aegean sees drop

Afghans arrive at the airport of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Monday. The 118 Afghans, who flew from Kabul through Tbilisi, Georgia, are civil servants and private sector executives. They will stay in Greece temporarily before flying on to the US. [AP]
NEWS

Flight carrying over 100 evacuated Afghans reaches Greece

[Archive Photo]
NEWS

Migrant dies at sea off Crete; 70 rescued

[Reuters]
NEWS

North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants