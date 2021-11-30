NEWS

Intubated Covid patients rise further to 664

intubated-covid-patients-rise-further-to-664

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Tuesday reported that 664 Covid-19 patients are intubated in intensive care units around the country, a new rise from 657 the day before.

EODY also announced a jump in new infections to 7,486, from 6,677 on Monday.

The total number of deaths from the pandemic reached 18,157 after another 88 people died in the last 24 hours. That was a drop from 104 deaths the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has reached 938,903.

