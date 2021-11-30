NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Greece plans fine for unvaccinated over 60

greece-plans-fine-for-unvaccinated-over-60
A woman adjusts her face mask as she passes a Christmas decorated shop front window in Athens, Monday. [AP]

Greeks aged over 60 who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine by January 16 will face a monthly 100-euro fine, Prime Minister Kyriakos told his Cabinet on Tuesday.

An estimated 520,000 people over 60 years old remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 in Greece. The administrative fine will be automatically charged via the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). 

The penalties are part of government efforts to boost vaccination levels as it grapples with a surge in cases and anxiety over the Omicron variant ahead of the holiday season.

About 63 percent of Greece’s population is fully vaccinated, although vaccine appointments have picked up in recent weeks.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that the measure will be unpopular even among more vulnerable individuals, however adding that “it will save lives.” 

He said the government is “put on high alert” over the new possibly more infectious Omicron strain of the coronavirus which, just days after being discovered in South Africa, is popping up in European nations.

No cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in Greece until late Monday. 

 

