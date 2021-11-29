Intubations continue to rise, 6,677 new cases and 104 deaths reported

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Monday reported that 657 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs, a further increase from Sunday’s six and a half month high.

The report also announced 6,677 new cases and 104 deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

The majority of patients (526 or 80.06%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated with 131 (19.94%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has reached 931,183, with a total of 18,067 deaths over the same period.