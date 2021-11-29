NEWS

Intubations continue to rise, 6,677 new cases and 104 deaths reported

intubations-continue-to-rise-6-677-new-cases-and-104-deaths-reported
[AP]

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Monday reported that 657 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs, a further increase from Sunday’s six and a half month high.

The report also announced 6,677 new cases and 104 deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

The majority of patients (526 or 80.06%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated with 131 (19.94%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has reached 931,183, with a total of 18,067 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

PAOK stadium investigated for failure to enforce coronavirus measures

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to Covid-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has been ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. [AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown, government says

[AP]
NEWS

WHO: Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare

A member of the church checks a woman's vaccination certificate against the coronavirus disease, as the government imposed measures for faithful to present negative Covid tests to enter church services, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Greece asks faithful to be Covid-clear to attend church

next-fortnight-pivotal-with-peak-expected
NEWS

Next fortnight pivotal, with peak expected

[Dimitrios Bouras/SOOC]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 96 deaths, intubations at 6.5-month high