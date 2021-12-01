hiv-on-the-wane-in-greece

The latest data of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) point to a recession of HIV infections in Greece in 2021.

More specifically, in the first 10 months of this year, 402 new cases of HIV infections were diagnosed and reported to EODY, of which 330 (82.1%) concerned men and 72 (17.9%) women.

This number corresponds to 3.8 new diagnoses per 100,000 population, which is the lowest rate recorded in the corresponding time periods of the last decade.

In 2020, five new diagnoses per 100,000 population were announced during the same period.

The year before there were 5.1 per 100,000 population, and in 2018 there were 5.8 new diagnoses per 100,000 population.

The most common cause of infection in the first 10 months of 2021 was unprotected sex between men (45.3%), followed by unprotected sex between men and women (18.9%).

Intravenous drug use with a shared needle was reported as a possible cause of infection in 16.9% of new cases.