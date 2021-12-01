pm-says-has-asked-experts-to-shorten-interval-for-booster-shot

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday he has asked the National Vaccination Committee to consider whether it should advise bringing forward the third shot of the vaccines against Covid-19 by two months, as a way of tackling the surge in infections and hospitalizations in the country and in view of the spread of the omicron variant in Europe.

“I have asked the vaccination committee to consider shortening the period between the second and third doses,” he told lawmakers during a debate on a newly tabled bill making vaccinations for people over 60 mandatory.

Mitsotakis said that, if the experts agree, the booster could be made available even in four months, instead of six, which is the current advice.

Commenting on the bill, he doubled down on the need to increase lagging vaccination rates for those most vulnerable.

“I insist on [using] the adjective ‘necessary’ because I consider it stronger than the word obligatory,” he said, adding that vaccination will limit the danger posed to those around them.