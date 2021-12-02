NEWS

Fourth dose may be required to tackle pandemic, expert says

fourth-dose-may-be-required-to-tackle-pandemic-expert-says
[Frank Augstein/AP]

A fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 may be needed later on in the pandemic to protect the general public from the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to Athanasios Tsakris, professor of microbiology and member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic.

Tsakris said the issue is being discussed among pharmaceutical companies but much more data will be required to know how the variant will behave. 

“The specially formulated vaccine, if needed, can be prepared in a short time. However, clinical data is needed in order to give the green light in time for its administration. The information we have is that this whole process will take 2-3 months,” he told Skai.

Asked about the third dose of the vaccine that has been rolled out in Greece, Tsakris said he is in favor of speeding up its administration to five months from the current six.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced Thursday that health authorities had identified the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant, in a Greek national who returned from South Africa to Crete.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Dec 1, 2021 [AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool].
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory

[Intime News]
NEWS

Appointments tripled after announcement mandating jabs

The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Alarm over high risk posed by Omicron

greek-pm-wants-booster-shots-for-over-60-a-condition-for-free-travel
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel

themistokleous-there-are-no-magic-wands
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Themistokleous: ‘There are no magic wands’

protection-may-last-longer-after-vaccine-booster-dose
NEWS

Protection may last longer after vaccine booster dose