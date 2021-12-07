Eurobarometer: 64% of Greeks worried about personal data use online

A large number of Greeks worry about the use of personal data and information by companies or public administrations, the latest (December) survey by the Eurobarometer showed.

In Greece, the number of respondents who said they worried was 64%, followed by the Netherlands (63%) and Ireland (58%).

A significant number of Greeks (44%) also indicated that they had difficulty disconnecting and finding a good online/offline life balance, along with Croatia, and the Netherlands.

At the same time, a whopping 93% in Greece believe that everyone needs to be able to access the internet through an affordable and high speed connection.

Greeks also agreed (93%) that everyone should have secure access to their online health records (e.g. medical results and prescriptions) and remain in full control of this information and benefit from digital health and care services (e.g. telemedicine).

In 20 EU member states, more than nine in ten respondents state that the confidentiality of communications such as telephone calls or text messages should be protected. In Finland, almost all respondents (99%) mention this, followed by Luxembourg, Ireland and Greece (97% all).

Worries about the difficulties of learning new digital skills in order to take an active part in society are mostly indicated by respondents in Greece and Italy (both 35%), Croatia and

Hungary (both 33%), and Austria (32%), while the environmental impact of digital products and services is indicated most in France (33%), Slovakia (31%), and Austria and Italy (both 29%).

Those who were more likely to believe that the EU does not protect their rights in the online environment well were in Greece (47%) followed by Czechia (44%) and Italy (42%).

At the same time, 95% of respondents in Greece (as well as Malta) consider it important that everyone, including people with disabilities or at risk of exclusion, should benefit from easily accessible and user-friendly digital public services. The same percentage believes that everyone should be clearly informed about the terms and conditions that apply to their internet connection.

This survey was carried out by the Kantar network in the 27 EU member states between the September 16 and October 15 2021 among some 26,530 respondents from different social and demographic groups who were interviewed in their mother tongue.

The survey was commissioned by the European Commission, Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology.