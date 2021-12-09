vaccination-certificates-to-last-for-three-months

Greece’s Health Ministry submitted an amendment on Thursday which reduces the validity of vaccination certificates against Covid-19 to three months from the current six, following a recommendation of the committee of experts.

Based on the decision, all disease certificates issued until October 30, 2021 will expire on January 31, 2022 and all others thereafter should do so after three months.

The only people excempt are those with proven health reasons that prevent them from getting the jab.