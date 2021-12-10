PM says important to increase women’s participation in labor market, politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday said Friday it is important to increase the participation of women in the labor market and politics during an event for the presentation of the National Action Plan for Gender Equality 2021-2025.

“The percentage of women in parliament is desperately low. We have women on the ballots but they are not voted for by the electorate, they are not voted in by women who make up 50 pct of the electorate,” he said.

The prime minister said the plan is reinforced with financing instruments that will address the problems of society, starting with violence against women.

Mitsotakis described the #MeToo movement as an “awareness raising revolution” adding that increasing women’s participation in the labor market has a developmental impact.

He noted that Greece ranks third to last for the participation of women in the labor market. “We must achieve the equal participation of men and women in responsibilities such as raising children.”

[AMNA]