Covid: 5,087 new cases, 103 deaths, 702 intubated

Members of the medical staff perform a bronchoscopy on a Covid-19 patient’s lung, at the intensive care unit of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Health authorities announced 5,087 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, down on Thursday’s figure of 5,523.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 103 deaths, compared to 81 on the previous day.

There were 702 patients on ventilators, six less than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 80.63 percent are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 994,901 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 19,085 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the 5,087 new cases, three were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 95 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,848 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.