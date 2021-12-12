first-six-rafale-jets-to-arrive-in-january

The first batch of French-made Rafale jets will be delivered to the Hellenic Air Force in January, at the 114th Combat Wing in Tanagra.

The first six, out of a total of 24 French fighter jets to be acquired by the Hellenic Air Force, will be able to immediately cover operational needs, as their pilots have already completed their training with them in France.

The Defense Ministry has decided that the Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS), Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis, will be present for their delivery as it was during his term in office that the decision to procure the Rafales was decided.

Blioumis, who has been serving as the Chief of General Staff for almost three years, is credited with the fact that he and his staff managed under difficult circumstances to ensure the completion of all staff training, integration and adaptation to the Rafales.

The delivery of the remaining 12 Rafales that have already been purchased will take place over the next two years.

Meanwhile, in the next few days, the procedures for the purchase of an additional six fighters of the same type are expected to begin so that the total number of Rafales become a full squadron of 24 aircraft.

To this end, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has completed the processing of the file for the additional six aircraft while the details for their acquisition will be presented to the relevant committees of the Hellenic Parliament in the coming days, so that the relevant procedures can move ahead.

The case of the acquisition of the three new French FDI frigates is also expected to be presented in Parliament over the next few days.