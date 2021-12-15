validity-of-pre-paid-cards-for-vaccinated-youths-extended-for-six-months

The validity of a 150-euro pre-paid card given to young adults who get at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 has been extended by six months, according to a joint ministerial decision published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.

The cards will remain activated until June 30, 2022, the ministries of Finance, Development and Health said.

The card, dubbed “freedom pass” by the government, is aimed at young people aged 18-25 and is offered as an incentive to increase the number of inoculations in the country. It covers costs in travel and entertainment, such as plane and ferry tickets, hotel bookings, music, theatre and cinema, museums and archaeological sites.

Applications are submitted through the government online platform gov.gr, using their taxisnet codes.