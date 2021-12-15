greece-hails-us-senate-passage-of-partnership-act

Greece’s Foreign Affairs ministry has welcomed the passage, by the US Senate, of the US-Greece Defense & Inter-Parliamentary Partnership Act of 2021.

The Act, attached as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House and Senate. It was introduced last June by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman and Member, respectively, of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

“We welcome tdy’s adoption of the US-Greece Defence & Inter-Parliamentary Partnership Act, which recognizes Greece’s strategic importance as a pillar of stability in the region, the US’s commitment to Greece’s ecurity &prosperity and the paramount importance of the Greece & US strategic disparity,” the Ministry’s official account tweeted.

“We express our deepest appreciation for the passing of this Act, which bears testimony to the unique relationship between our two countries. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the bipartisan support it received and in particular to the cosponsors of the Act in the US Senate, Senators @SenatorMenendez & @marcorubio, as well as in the US House of Representatives, Congressmen @RepTedDeutch & @RepGusBilirakis,” the Ministry added.

The passage of the legislation Wednesday was also welcomed by the American Jewish Committee:

“The American Jewish Committee (AJC) salutes today’s passage of the U.S.-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act.

AJC and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) have championed the Act to bolster U.S. commitment to strong, democratic partnerships in the region and build upon the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019. As Greece celebrates its bicentennial, the advocacy organizations hailed the bill as a crucial action to advance Greece’s military modernization, cement U.S. military cooperation with Greece, and invest in the partnership among Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States by establishing a 3+1 interparliamentary group.

“This groundbreaking legislation is a welcome next step to further enhance U.S. engagement in the strategically important Eastern Mediterranean,” said AJC CEO David Harris, who has been a leader in advancing U.S., Cyprus, Greece, and Israel ties for nearly four decades. “It is immensely heartening to witness Congress come together in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen our democratic partners and regional stability in a part of the world critical to American interests.”