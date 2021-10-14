PM hails the success of the MDCA signing as a ‘vote of confidence’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the Mutual Defense and Cooperation Agreement signed on Thursday in Washington as a “resounding vote of confidence” in Greece.

“The signing of the agreement seals an improvement in US-Greek relations, both quantitively and qualitatively. At the same time, it is a resounding vote of confidence in Greece as a pillar of stability and security in our troubled part of the world,” said Mitsotakis, highlighting that the United States are reinforcing their strategic footprint in Greece in critically important strategic locations from the Evros border crossing to Crete, at a time when the United States are adjusting their international priorities.

“They [the US] are expanding their defense investments in existing bases and our committing to joint reaction to threats or provocations aimed at our country,” stated Mitsotakis on the deal, before adding that the agreement will be accompanied by “a letter by the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which the United States call respect for our sovereignty, integrity, and sovereign rights according to international law.”

Mitsotakis also brought up the recently signed defensive agreement between Greece and France.

“Following the Strategic Partnership defensive agreement with France, our country is adding another link to the chain of its bilateral alliances, shielding its national interests and its dynamic geopolitical role,“ specifying that Greece “bolsters both European mutual defense, and its transatlantic ties. Greece also is a signatory to agreements that project peace and stability.”

Mitsotakis states that the agreement was a great success for the country, his government, and the Foreign Ministry. The prime minister said it was the result of the methodical and often unsung governmental policy that has been steadily developed over two years, focused on energetic diplomacy and defensive vigilance.

“Our main goal is the security and progress of our country, using as an unwavering compass International Law, peace, and the cooperation of people everywhere and particularly the Mediterranean,” he concluded.