SYRIZA expels MP over Covid ‘murder’ remarks

SYRIZA on Thursday expelled one of its MPs from its parliamentary group after he accused government MPs in parliament of “murdering” thousands of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Panagiotis Kouroublis, who served as health minister in 2015, made the allegations while referring to a report that claims that high numbers of patients in hospitals, as well as regional disparities in the quality of their care, have negatively affected the mortality rate of coronavirus.

His remarks elicited a strong reaction from New Democracy MPs, who demanded Kouroublis retract them.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary representative, Panos Skourletis, also criticized his remarks.

Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas censured Kouroublis for anti-parliamentary behavior, underlining that the claims of “murder” were among most disgusting and vulgar things uttered in parliament. As a result of the censure, the MP loses a quarter of his pay.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras informed the speaker of Kouroublis’ expulsion by letter.