government-to-announce-new-measures-to-curb-rise-in-omicron

The Greek government will be announcing new measures to help contain the pandemic on Thursday morning, as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Due to the risk of an exponential increase in Covid cases as a result large gatherings during the holidays and a much greater transmissibility of the new variant, the government intends to take additional measures based on the recommendations of the committee of experts advising the government.

Experts have recommended, among others, the cancellation of festive open-air events and the mandatory wearing of masks in both outdoor and indoor areas.

These measures were finalized during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday morning, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and will be announced by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou.