Death toll from Antikythera shipwreck climbs to 11
Search teams have recovered four more bodies from the sea off the coast of Antikythera, southeast of the Peloponnese, taking the toll from a migrant boat wreck to 11, the coast guard said on Friday afternoon.
Around 100 passengers appear to have been crammed onto a sailboat that struck rocks off the Aegean island, with 90 of them being rescued on Friday morning after swimming to safety and spending the night in a cave on a small islet.
In the meantime, a search operation was also under way for at least 30 passengers missing off the coast of Folegandros since the boat they were sailing in from Turkey went down on Wednesday.