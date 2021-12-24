death-toll-from-antikythera-shipwreck-climbs-to-11

Search teams have recovered four more bodies from the sea off the coast of Antikythera, southeast of the Peloponnese, taking the toll from a migrant boat wreck to 11, the coast guard said on Friday afternoon.

Around 100 passengers appear to have been crammed onto a sailboat that struck rocks off the Aegean island, with 90 of them being rescued on Friday morning after swimming to safety and spending the night in a cave on a small islet.

In the meantime, a search operation was also under way for at least 30 passengers missing off the coast of Folegandros since the boat they were sailing in from Turkey went down on Wednesday.