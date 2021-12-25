NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 6,590 new cases, 58 deaths

coronavirus-6-590-new-cases-58-deaths

Authorities announced 6,590 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 58 deaths, for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday.

There are also 617 patients on ventilators.

A total of 434,719 tests were administered, with 1.51% turning positive,

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (3,200), followed by Thessaloniki (835).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,070,833 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20,350 deaths.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[File Photo]
NEWS

Minister vows big fines for face mask price-gouging

[Intime News]
NEWS

Health Minister: No room for interventions in monoclonal antibody treatments

[InTime News]
NEWS

Rising amounts of Omicron variant in Thessaloniki sewage

central-greece-governor-tests-positive-for-covid
NEWS

Central Greece governor tests positive for Covid

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
COVID BULLETIN

New cases jump again to reach 7,665, with deaths at 94

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios tests positive for Covid-19