Coronavirus: 6,590 new cases, 58 deaths

Authorities announced 6,590 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 58 deaths, for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday.

There are also 617 patients on ventilators.

A total of 434,719 tests were administered, with 1.51% turning positive,

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (3,200), followed by Thessaloniki (835).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,070,833 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 20,350 deaths.