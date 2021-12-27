NEWS

Greece expresses condolences on death of Desmond Tutu

Greece extended its condolences to the people of South Africa over the death on Sunday of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of South Africa’s Archibishop Desmond Tutu, a prominent civic and human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his role in the fight against apartheid. Our sincere condolences to his family and the people of South Africa,” the Foreign Ministry said on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

