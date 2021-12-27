NEWS

Three survivors from capsized migrant boat arrested for human trafficking

[InTime News]

Three men who were among the 63 migrants who were rescued from a capsized sailing boat on Christmas Eve northwest of Paros were arrested by Paros Port Authority on Monday on suspicion of human trafficking.

Sixteen people lost their lives when the boat capsized.

According to the Coast Guard, those arrested allegedly participated in a criminal organization engaged in the illegal transport of migrants from Turkey to Italy for €9,000 per person.

One of those arrested is aged 40 and the other two are 31 years old, all of them Syrian nationals.

They are expected to be brought before a prosecutors in the near future. [AMNA]

