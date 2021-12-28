musician-arrested-on-weapons-and-drugs-offences

A 26-year-old musician was to face a prosecutor on Tuesday after a search of his home, prompted by a social media post, uncovered illegal narcotics and weapons.

The search came after the performer, a trapper who goes by the name of Light, had posted a video on social media showing him partying while having three guns tucked into his belt.

When taken in for questioning over the weapons in the video, the musician reportedly told police they were stage props used in an earlier video clip that had been filmed at a club in downtown Athens.

Officers did not find any guns during the search, but they did find bullets and a large knife, as well as an ax that had no apparent practical use.

Trap is a sub-genre of hip-hop known for explicit lyrics and imagery that has gained widespread popularity among youngsters in Greece in recent years.