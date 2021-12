Two people in their 20s were killed when their car overturned on a central Athens thoroughfare, police said on Friday.

The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at dawn on Katehaki Avenue.

Police said the vehicle, which was heading from Ilioupoli to Athens, suddenly went off course and overturned, resulting in the death of the two passengers.

Ten firefighters attended the scene. [AMNA]