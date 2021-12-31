NEWS

Turkey’s lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

turkey-s-lira-weakens-for-fifth-day-on-monetary-policy-worries

The Turkish lira weakened for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, further eroding the big gains it made a week earlier as investors continued to fret about the country’s unorthodox monetary policy and rising inflation.

The lira stood at 13.3 against the dollar in thin trade at 10:06 a.m., 0.6% weaker than Thursday’s close and down 20% from the end of last week.

Turks’ earnings have been eroded in recent months by the slide in the lira, though it rebounded from 18.4 to 10.25 last week after the introduction of a state scheme to protect local deposits from depreciation losses versus hard currencies.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this week that Turks’ dollar holdings have since fallen, but official data on Thursday showed local holdings of hard currencies soared to a record $238.97 billion last week.

At the same time the central bank’s net foreign currency holdings – its effective buffer against financial crisis – plunged to nearly a two-decade low.

The currency crisis was triggered by the central bank’s aggressive interest rate cuts, amounting to 500 basis points since September, carried out under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan as part of a bid to boost credit and exports.

Economists have said the easing is reckless, given that inflation has risen above 21% and is expected to soar beyond 30% this month and in the months ahead due to the lira depreciation. [Reuters]

Turkey
READ MORE
[Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
NEWS

Turkish interior minister criticizes Frontex, Greece

Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Zeynep Ilk and Selin Doner treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 at the ICU of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, Nov. 25, 2021. [Reuters/Murad Sezer]
NEWS

Turkey issues Omicron warning as daily Covid infections surge

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (right) and his Bosnian counterpart Sifet Podzic (left) inspect a guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Monday. [Fehim Demir/EPA]
NEWS

Turkey offers to mediate in Bosnian crisis ‘to ensure stability’

Vendors eat lunch next to their stalls at a women-led street market in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2021. [Reuters/Sertac Kayar]
NEWS

Turkish market run by at-risk women at standstill after lira crash

Bulgarian tourists shop at a bazaar in Edirne, the near Bulgarian border, in Turkey, Dec. 24, 2021. [AP Photo/Emrah Gurel]
NEWS

Bulgarian shoppers find bargains in Turkey as lira struggles

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey’s Akar accuses Greece of ‘showing off’ with new defense deals