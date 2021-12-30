Turkish interior minister criticizes Frontex, Greece

The European Union’s border and coast guard agency Frontex is the “disgrace of our century” that has to “wear black bands on their sleeves,” Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Wednesday, according to pro-government daily Daily Sabah.

“Pushbacks, especially by Greece, are both a serious problem and a crime against humanity, staring the whole world in the eye. Greek elements push back 83% of irregular migrants who reach their borders,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Sabah at an year-end evaluation meeting of the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

“It is not a clean institution. European civilization and Europe will be called to account for this institution. The world’s dirtiest institution is Frontex,” he added.