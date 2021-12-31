NEWS

Archbishop of America wishes a ‘happy, safe and healthy New Year’

archbishop-of-america-wishes-a-happy-safe-and-healthy-new-year
[InTime News]

Archbishop of America Elpidophoros on Friday wished a “happy, safe and healthy New Year to all” in a video posted on Twitter.

The new year holds “great promise” for the Greek Orthodox Church in America, he said, referring to the inauguration of the Church of Saint Nicholas in New York, which was destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

“May 2022 truly be a year of the Grace of our Lord and a special blessing for us and the world around us, as we celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of our Sacred Archdiocese,” he said.

Religion
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Vartholomaios discharged from Istanbul hospital 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Tsipras wishes speedy recovery to Vartholomaios in Monday call

president-hails-greek-diaspora-as-keepers-of-traditions-in-christmas-message
NEWS

President hails Greek diaspora as ‘keepers of traditions’ in Christmas message

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios tests positive for Covid-19

[AP]
NEWS

All Europe must share responsibility for migrants, pope says

Pope Francis greets migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy, as part of an initiative to assist in their relocation, at the Vatican, Dec. 17, 2021 [Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters].
NEWS

Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday