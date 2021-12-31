Archbishop of America wishes a ‘happy, safe and healthy New Year’

Archbishop of America Elpidophoros on Friday wished a “happy, safe and healthy New Year to all” in a video posted on Twitter.

The new year holds “great promise” for the Greek Orthodox Church in America, he said, referring to the inauguration of the Church of Saint Nicholas in New York, which was destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

“May 2022 truly be a year of the Grace of our Lord and a special blessing for us and the world around us, as we celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of our Sacred Archdiocese,” he said.