Vartholomaios discharged from Istanbul hospital 

[Intime News]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios was discharged from the American hospital of Istanbul on Thursday where he had remained for six days after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Ecumenical Patriarchate said.

Vartholomaios will remain in isolation at the Patriarchal residence in Therapia before returning to the Phanar for the Epiphany celebrations.

On Wednesday night, he received a call for the third time by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who asked about the progress of his health and assured him that the services of his ministry would be at his disposal.

Vartholomaios thanked him and wished him a happy new year and strength on his efforts to fight Covid-19 in Turkey.

