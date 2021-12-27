NEWS

Tsipras wishes speedy recovery to Vartholomaios in Monday call

Alexis Tsipras, leader of Greece’s main opposition party SYRIZA, called Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Monday to wish him a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The 81-year-old spiritual leader of the world’s Eastern Orthodox Christians tested positive last Friday and immediately went for tests to a central Istanbul hospital, where his overall condition was found to be quite good.

He is experiencing only mild symptoms of the disease, the patriarchate’s press office in Istanbul has announced.

Vartholomaios has been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the press office added. He also recently underwent successful heart stent surgery in New York.

Politics Religion Church
