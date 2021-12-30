turnstiles-will-limit-free-access-to-universities

Four Greek universities are expected to install turnstiles that will limit access to people – students, professors and other personnel – with IDs.

The government would like to see the turnstiles installed by the start of the 2022-23 academic year, but the installation is certain to put militant students and left-wing opposition parties on the warpath.

Despite the opposition, authorities want the turnstiles to become operational at the same time as campus police, another innovation vociferously opposed by some.

In order to avoid the delays, and legal challenges, of open bidding, the Education and Finance ministries have decided to accept a private donation of slightly over 750,000 euros to install turnstiles at Athens University, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Athens University of Economics and Business and Piraeus University.

The installation will take four months.