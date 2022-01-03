NEWS

Greece may see up to 80,000 daily infections, expert predicts

greece-may-see-up-to-80-000-daily-infections-expert-predicts
[InTime News]

A health expert on Monday predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, now driven by the Omicron variant, may hit its peak in Greece between January 19-22.

Speaking on Skai TV, Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, Professor of Environmental Engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the country will likely register around 65,000 daily cases. 

The number could top out as high as 80,000, he said, adding that the surge will turn around very quickly.

Sarigiannis clarified that his estimates are based on existing restrictions.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Anti-vaxxer bishop dies of Covid-19

A teacher wearing a protective face mask speaks to her pupils in junior high school in Athens, in September. [AP]
NEWS

Pagoni backs school reopening

[Tatyana Makeyeva/REUTERS]
NEWS

Mossialos: no such thing as a ‘Flurona’ virus

[Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 17,633 new cases, 61 deaths, 626 intubated

[AP]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

New coronavirus infections just over 30,000

expert-calls-for-delayed-return-to-class
NEWS

Expert calls for delayed return to class