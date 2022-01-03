Greece may see up to 80,000 daily infections, expert predicts

A health expert on Monday predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, now driven by the Omicron variant, may hit its peak in Greece between January 19-22.

Speaking on Skai TV, Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, Professor of Environmental Engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the country will likely register around 65,000 daily cases.

The number could top out as high as 80,000, he said, adding that the surge will turn around very quickly.

Sarigiannis clarified that his estimates are based on existing restrictions.