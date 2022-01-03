pagoni-backs-school-reopening

A teacher wearing a protective face mask speaks to her pupils in junior high school in Athens, in September. [AP]

Schools must reopen on schedule on January 10 with updated safety protocols in place, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, said Monday.

Speaking on Skai TV, Pagoni said that halting in-person classes would hardly mitigate the spread of Covid-19, now largely driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, as other social activities continue uninterrupted.

Pagoni however admitted that authorities anticipate a spike in Covid-19 cases in the coming days, adding that infections are expected to peak between January 12-15.

The government’s expert committee on coronavirus is set to issue its recommendation on school reopenings later this week. According to reports, the committee is likely to recommend a return to class, with increased testing for students and teaching staff.