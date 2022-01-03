NEWS

92 medical staff in major Athens hospital infected with Covid

92-medical-staff-in-major-athens-hospital-infected-with-covid

Ninety-two members of the medical staff in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, Greece’s largest, have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days and been quarantined, while patient visits have been banned, the hospital’s manager said Monday.

Anastasios Grigoropoulos told kathimerini.gr that all staff members were infected outside the hospital, due to the extensive presence of Covid in the community. 

In addition, many non-Covid patients contract the virus while being treated in hospital, testing negative when they are admitted and positive a few days later, he revealed. 

He said more membrs of the medical staff could end up infected causing even greater difficulties in the operation of the hospital.

Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Criteria broadened for monoclonal antibody treatment

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

ESY faces Covid bill of 3.2 bln euros

alarm-sparked-by-study-into-hospital-deaths
NEWS

Alarm sparked by study into hospital deaths

Members of the medical staff treat Covid-19 positive patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sotiria hospital, in Athens, November 12. [Reuters]
NEWS

Study finds regional disparities in quality of Covid-19 care

[SOOC]
NEWS

Study sounds alarm over hospital mortality rate among Covid-19 patients

[AP]
NEWS

WHO: Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited