92-medical-staff-in-major-athens-hospital-infected-with-covid

Ninety-two members of the medical staff in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, Greece’s largest, have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days and been quarantined, while patient visits have been banned, the hospital’s manager said Monday.

Anastasios Grigoropoulos told kathimerini.gr that all staff members were infected outside the hospital, due to the extensive presence of Covid in the community.

In addition, many non-Covid patients contract the virus while being treated in hospital, testing negative when they are admitted and positive a few days later, he revealed.

He said more membrs of the medical staff could end up infected causing even greater difficulties in the operation of the hospital.