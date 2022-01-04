NEWS

Doctors say lower Covid PCR price risks test reliability

doctors-say-lower-covid-pcr-price-risks-test-reliability

Greece’s Medical Association (PIS) said on Tuesday that further reducing the price of PCR molecular tests for Covid-19 could jeopardise their reliability. 

“A further reduction in price may lead to a reduction in the quality of the services provided. At the same time, it will deprive this service of areas where there are only small laboratories and not large providers, as they will not be able to afford the costs of PCR tests and will be forced to stop conducting them,” PIS said in a press release.

“This guarantees the correct conduct of the laboratory test, but also the quality of the result.”

PIS added that the current price in our country is in the EU average and therefore covers the costs of diagnostic laboratories and clinics.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AMNA]
NEWS

Mitsotakis did not meet with infected minister today

[InTime News]
NEWS

Justice minister announces he has Covid

[Intime News]
NEWS

State minister Akis Skertsos tests positive for Covid-19

new-cap-expected-on-cost-of-pcr-tests-below-60-euros
NEWS

New cap expected on cost of PCR tests below 60 euros

[Intime News]
NEWS

Schools to reopen with stricter protocols

fines-for-party-at-athens-square-to-stand
NEWS

Fines for party at Athens square to stand