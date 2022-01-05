spread-of-omicron-continues-unabated-with-43-386-new-cases

The spread of the highly transmissible Omicron Covid-19 variant continued unabated in Greece on Wednesday with health authorities reporting 43,386 new cases. The 43,386 new cases were identified from 416,400 tests, a positivity rate of 10.41%. Wednesday’s report brings the total number of new cases in Greece over the last week to 282,369, almost 20% of the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic (1,388,309).

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 62 deaths, with the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic rising to 21,115, and revealed that there are currently 628 patients currently intubated in Greek Intensive Care Units.

Most of the patients on respiratory support (532 or 84.71%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining intubated patients (96 or 15.29%) being fully vaccinated.

Slightly under half of the new cases were identified in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, with 17,526 reported cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki registering 4,877 new cases.