Government ministers infected with Covid-19

Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras and Akis Skertsos, the deputy minister to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced Tuesday, separately, that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Tsiaras said he got a PCR test which showed he is infected and he is isolating, as required. He said so far his symptoms are “extremely mild,” due to being fully vaccinated. 

Skertsos said he tested positive for the coronavirus during a rapid antigen test. He said he has a “slight sore throat and sporadic cough” and will continue to work at home for the next few days. He is also fully vaccinated. 

 

