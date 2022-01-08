opposition-mounting-to-new-chios-migrant-camp

A growing number of residents on the eastern Aegean island of Chios are opposing the planned creation of a closed camp for migrants. Reactions culminated during Thursday’s public holiday, when several hundred residents gathered at the port to prevent machinery that will by used by the construction contractor (GEK Terna) from being unloaded from a ferry.

The political fallout could prove costly for the government, as Chios will most likely elect a single deputy to Parliament as of this summer, according to the recent population census.

Seeking to defuse the tension, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis –an elected MP of ruling New Democracy on the island – held an online press conference Friday with local media, stressing the structure will protect the islanders.

The 54.8-million-euro facility will replace the current VIAL camp and have a capacity of 1,230.