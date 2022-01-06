NEWS

Chios residents block ship carrying new migrant center construction machinery

chios-residents-block-ship-carrying-new-migrant-center-construction-machinery
[InTime News]

Residents and local officials on the island of Chios have blocked a ship carrying construction machinery for the new planned migrant ‘Closed Controlled Access Center”  from docking on Thursday. Residents of the island had also blocked the ship from docking at the auxiliary port of Mesta on the island earlier the same day.

This occurred despite a small force of police and coast guard officials being present at both ports.

The ship, which is also carrying other cargo, has set sail for the island of Lesbos, but is expected to be prevented from docking there as well, as the government has also decided on the construction of a new migrant camp on Lesbos.

“We call on the workers and institutions of Lesbos to rise up. Government plans to create new detention facilities will not be accepted. The local communities of Chios and Lesbos have spoken; no new migrant center, whether closed or open,” stated a release by the Pan-Lesbos Workers Center.

 

Migration
READ MORE
Afghan lawyer Bibi Chaman Hafizi poses for a picture in her apartment in Athens, October 15. [Reuters]
NEWS

Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limbo

[File photo]
NEWS

Second body found from Paros migrant boat sinking

[Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
NEWS

Turkish interior minister criticizes Frontex, Greece

Nadine Kalache Maalouf, right, and Celine Elbacha make heart signs as they face their Lebanese homeland while standing on a deck at the seaside, in the eastern coastal resort of Paralimni, Cyprus, Dec. 22, 2021. They are among the thousands of Lebanese, including teachers, doctors and nurses who have left the country amid a devastating economic crisis that has thrown two thirds of the country’s population into poverty since October 2019. [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias]
NEWS

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus

[File photo]
NEWS

UNHCR ‘deeply distressed’ over recent migrant deaths in Aegean Sea

People are seen scrambled on the capsized catamaran as they wait to be rescued off the coast of Paros last Friday. The small boat was carrying at least 79 people: 16 drowned and 63 were rescued.
NEWS

Risky migrant crossings in yachts gain traction