Authorities announce 27,766 new coronavirus cases and 85 deaths

[AP Photo/ Petr David Josek]

Greek health authorities announced 27,766 new coronavirus cases and 85 deaths on Monday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that 654 patients are currently intubated in the country’s ICUs.

The new tests were identified from 130,443 tests, a positivity rate of 21%.

Most intubated patients (545 or 83.33%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (109 or 16.67%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece rose to 1,535,382 since the start of the pandemic, with the total deaths also reaching 21,479 over the same period.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 9,971 cases with the northern port of Thessaloniki registering 2,741.

