Coronavirus: 18,592 new cases, 66 deaths, 642 intubated

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths and intubations rose slightly, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 18,592 from 37,676 the day before. There were also 66 deaths, up from 65 Saturday and 642 patients on ventilators, up from 634 Saturday and 626 last Sunday.

A total of 230,237 tests were administered, with 8.07% turning positive.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 36 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 63.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (1,803), followed by Thessaloniki (474).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,507,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 249,121 (16.5% of the total) since last Sunday, with 21,394 fatalities.