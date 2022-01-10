NEWS

People vaccinated abroad can now register on Greek vaccination site

people-vaccinated-abroad-can-now-register-on-greek-vaccination-site

Residents in Greece who were vaccinated abroad can now register themselves as vaccinated on an official Greek website and schedule a booster if necessary.

The anagnorisi.emvolio.gov.gr platform, which was launched on Monday, can be used by holders of the European Covid-19 Digital Certificate or a digital certificate from a non-EU country that has signed up to the EU Covid-19 digital certificate system.

The platform is available in both Greek and English.

Users can log in using their Taxisnet codes, social insurance AMKA number (or PAMKA or PAAPA alternatives) and their ID or passport number. Once they upload a pdf of their original vaccination certificate, the platform will check its validity and extract the vaccination data from it.

A day after completing the process, users can obtain a Greek or European Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate and can also schedule an appointment for a booster through the regular emvolio.gov.gr site.

Non-EU countries and territories that recognize the European Covid-19 Digital Certificate are: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Cape Verde, El Salvador, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Israel, Iceland, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay.

