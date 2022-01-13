wrong-arrest-on-1997-murder-attributed-to-mixed-up-fingerprints

Greek Police (ELAS) are believed to have mixed up the fingerprints of the suspects in two seperate cases, leading to the arrest of the wrong man in connection with the murder of an infamous Russian hitman and his girlfriend in Athens in 1997.

The 48-year-old Greek national from Georgia was arrested at Thessaloniki international airport on Tuesday on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the killing of Russian hitman Alexander Solonik and 21-year-old model Svetlana Kotova.

But according to the latest evidence collected by police, the man detained shared the same name, father’s name and date of birth with the suspected mastermind.

It was also understood that police had mistakenly added the fingerprints of the 48-year-old, who had been arrested in the past on drug-related offenses, in the file of the suspected mastermind.

The person believed to be behind the two murders in Athens, as well as the actual killers were arrested in a police operation in Spain in 2000.

ELAS has not yet provided an explanation for the mix-up.