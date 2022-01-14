more-turkish-aircraft-violate-athens-fir

A total of 14 violations of air traffic rules by Turkish aircraft were recorded on Friday in the Athens Flight Information Region, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

Six of these incursions were air space violations.

Among these violations was that by a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle that entered the Athens FIR yesterday afternoon, without submitting a flight plan, and which flew over Kandelioussa, west of Nisyros, at 5.51 p.m. at 19,000 feet.

It was the second time since the beginning of the year that a Turkish drone had flown over Kandelioussa.

GEETHA said the Athens FIR was also entered by pairs of Turkish F-16s, F-4s, ATR-72s, four helicopters and one CN-235 aircraft. None submitted flight plans.

In all cases the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter jets in accordance with international rules of engagement.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called for a direct dialogue between Greece and Turkey.

However, Turkish overflights in the Aegean have continued unabated, as has the incendiary rhetoric emanating from Ankara, regarding the sovereignty of Greek islands and the Eastern Mediterranean.