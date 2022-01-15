Belharras underscore Greek-French aim for East Med stability 

The Defense Ministry released photos on Friday of the visit on Thursday by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotpoulos and and his French counterpart Florence Parly to the shipyards of Naval Group in Lorient, France, where the FDI HN [email protected] frigates will be built to supply the Hellenic Navy.

“The acquisition of these frigates underlines the full support of France to Greece and the determination of our two countries to further strengthen our cooperation for stability and prosperity in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, further strengthening the strategic defense relationship,” said Panagiotopoulos, who added that Greece and France are partners in the European Union and NATO.

At the same time he said the partnership “is another bold step toward European strategic autonomy.”