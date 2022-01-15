NEWS

Protesters detained in Thessaloniki during rally in support of squat

protesters-detained-in-thessaloniki-during-rally-in-support-of-squat
[Screenshot/ YouTube/ Thesstoday]

An unspecified number of self-styled anarchists were detained by police during a march in central Thessaloniki to protest the clearing of a squat in a basement area of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, last month, after 34 years.

Police said a group attacked riot police officers with stones and petrol bombs who responded with teargas. The protesters did not try to reclaim the squat.

A local news website said a protester’s clothes caught fire when he slipped and fell on the asphalt amid clashes with the police. His state of his health remains unclear.

The basement served as a squat and hideout for anarchists until it was vacated on Dec. 31 in a police operation that took several hours to complete.

Protest
