turkish-uav-overflights-continue

Yet another overflight in the Aegean by a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded on Monday as Ankara continued its reminders via military means that it questions the sovereignty of several Greek islands, which it believes were never ceded to Greece.

The overflight Monday above Kandelioussa west of Nisyros was the fourth since January 3. Kandelioussa is included in the famous Turkish map with the 16 (or 25, according to some) islands and complex of rocks that Turkey says do not belong to Greece.

Out of a total of 28 violations recorded on Monday, 25 were committed by the Turkish UAV.

Meanwhile on the diplomatic front, Athens is seeking to remind Ankara of its real obligations under the Lausanne Treaty, including the protection of the Greek minority in Imvros, Tenedos and Istanbul.

During an event of the Imvriotes Association, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias referred to the need to support the existing Greek element on the island of Imvros but also to the establishment of new families who may wish to return to their ancestral homes. Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Andreas Katsaniotis is scheduled to visit the island on January 30.

At the same time on Monday, Intracom Defense (IDE) signed a contract for the upgrade of the Patriot-type anti-aircraft systems of the Hellenic Air Force with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

The contract concerns the installation and integration of all modifications of the electronic equipment, as well as the functional control of the system through the upgraded software for the control, coordination and the communication centers (ECS, ICC, CRG).

In a statement the company said the project is a continuation of the extensive participation of IDE in the domestic co-production of Greek Patriot systems, by utilizing in the best possible way the acquired know-how and the established infrastructure, in order to implement the upgrade program in the most economical way, while ensuring the security of supply of the Greek Patriots.