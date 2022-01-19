NEWS

New Cypriot FM in Athens

Cyprus’ new foreign minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, who returned to the helm of the country’s diplomacy after the resignation of his predecessor, Nikos Christodoulides, was expected in Athens on Tuesday night. 

In his first trip abroad since assuming office, Kasoulides, who served as foreign minister from 1997 until 2003, and again from 2013 to 2018, will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on bilateral ties, the Cyprus problem, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as multilateral cooperation schemes.

He will also have separate meetings with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

