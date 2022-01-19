Man’s body washes up on eastern Aegean island of Kos

The body of an unidentified man has washed up on the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean island, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Discovered in the harbor of Kefalos on the northern shore of the island’s south, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, though authorities have ascertained that it belongs to a male of regular build who was wearing black pants, belt and socks.

Divers had to retrieve the man’s body from the harbor’s mole, where it had become trapped.

An investigation is under way to determine the man’s identity, what he died of and when.